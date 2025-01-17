Virginia National Guard Soldiers work with Metropolitan Police Department officers at traffic control points (TCPs) around Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. These Soldiers are supporting the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining the TCPs, directing traffic, and helping civilians. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950024
|VIRIN:
|250120-A-VY167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110775339
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: Virginia National Guard Soldiers work with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers at traffic control points around D.C. in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Marc Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.