    USS Philippine Sea departs Naval Station Norfolk

    01.20.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 20.
    Philippine Sea will deploy to the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility (USSOUTHCOM AOR) to support maritime operations with partners in the region, conduct Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) port visits, and support Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South) to deter illicit activity along Caribbean and Central American shipping routes. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950016
    VIRIN: 250120-N-AV754-6177
    Filename: DOD_110775266
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    This work, USS Philippine Sea departs Naval Station Norfolk, by CPO Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

