    B-Roll: Service Members Provide Security at Key Check Points during the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Service members from the Joint Task Force District of Columbia (JTF-DC) provide security at key checkpoints in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950005
    VIRIN: 250119-A-SM347-5210
    Filename: DOD_110774908
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Service Members Provide Security at Key Check Points during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    60thInauguration
    ReadyToServe
    GuardForTheNation

