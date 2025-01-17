Service members guard traffic control points as part of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia's (JTF-DC) support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Carrol Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950004
|VIRIN:
|250119-A-XW610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110774905
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Service Members Guard Traffic Control Checkpoints to Support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
