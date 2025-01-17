Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB Deployment Ceremony B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), attend a deployment ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, January 18, 2025. The 101st CAB is deploying to the U.S. Central Command region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949995
    VIRIN: 250118-A-ID763-9086
    Filename: DOD_110774785
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Deployment Ceremony B-roll, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    Deployment
    Air Assualt

