B-Roll: Adjutant General of Virginia Briefing at DC Armory

Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, The Adjutant General of the Virginia, receives a mission briefing on National Guard support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Marc Heaton)
01.19.2025
01.19.2025
|B-Roll
|949990
|250119-Z-VY167-1001
|DOD_110774716
|00:01:36
|Location:
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|9
|9
