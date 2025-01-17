Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with AMO EAC Jonathan Miller

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Jaime Rodriguez Sr  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    interview with Air and Marine Operation Executive Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Miller discussing AMO's role during the 60th Presidential Inauguration
    CBP video produced by Mani Albrecht and Jerry Glaser

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 17:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949986
    VIRIN: 250116-H-VJ018-2000
    PIN: 250116-H
    Filename: DOD_110774690
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

