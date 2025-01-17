Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band performs at the Vice President-elect's dinner-B-roll

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band performs at the Vice President-elect's dinner at the National Art Gallery in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. "The President's Own" performs at various official events to include the upcoming inauguration. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949984
    VIRIN: 250118-D-RE711-1001
    Filename: DOD_110774659
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

