"The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band performs at the Vice President-elect's dinner-B-roll

"The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band performs at the Vice President-elect's dinner at the National Art Gallery in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. "The President's Own" performs at various official events to include the upcoming inauguration. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)