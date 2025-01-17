Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Leverage Cutting-Edge Laser Tech for Precision in the Field

    ITALY

    12.16.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, Italy – The 173rd Airborne Brigade is integrating the latest military-grade laser range finder to enhance battlefield precision and operational effectiveness.

    The advanced technology allows paratroopers to measure distances with pinpoint accuracy, reducing uncertainty in mission planning and execution. The device, which features rapid targeting capabilities and enhanced durability, ensures troops can make split-second decisions with confidence.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 03:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949982
    VIRIN: 241216-A-XY121-8230
    Filename: DOD_110774642
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: IT

    This work, Sky Soldiers Leverage Cutting-Edge Laser Tech for Precision in the Field, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

