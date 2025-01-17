Kentucky Air National Guard airdrops in Arizona with the AATTC

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Squadron, Kentucky Air National Guard, performs an airdrop during a training sortie, while supporting the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 21, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949975
|VIRIN:
|230921-Z-YI114-8376
|Filename:
|DOD_110774558
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
