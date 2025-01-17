Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air National Guard airdrops in Arizona with the AATTC

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Squadron, Kentucky Air National Guard, performs an airdrop during a training sortie, while supporting the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 21, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949975
    VIRIN: 230921-Z-YI114-8376
    Filename: DOD_110774558
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kentucky Air National Guard airdrops in Arizona with the AATTC, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airdrop
    air mobility command
    123rd Airlift Wing
    drop zone
    Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
    AATTC

  •   Register/Login to Download