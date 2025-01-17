Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Offload Method B in action

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 139th Aerial Port Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, move barrels underneath a pallet during a combat offload method B with a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, who are attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course, at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 23, 2023. Combat offloads are performed when traditional equipment used to remove cargo from an aircraft, like a K-loader, are not available. Since 1983 the AATTC based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949973
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-YI114-4907
    Filename: DOD_110774532
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    C-130H Hercules
    Air Mobility Command
    ATAC
    96th Airlift Squadron
    combat offload method B
    139th Aerial Port Flight

