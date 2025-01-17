Combat Offload Method B in action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 139th Aerial Port Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, move barrels underneath a pallet during a combat offload method B with a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, who are attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course, at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 23, 2023. Combat offloads are performed when traditional equipment used to remove cargo from an aircraft, like a K-loader, are not available. Since 1983 the AATTC based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)