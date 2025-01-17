Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airdropping into advanced airlift tactics

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, performs an airdrop, during a training sortie, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 23, 2023. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    airdrop
    joint exercise
    KC-130J Hercules
    ATAC
    252 VMGR

