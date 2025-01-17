A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, performs an airdrop, during a training sortie, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 23, 2023. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949972
|VIRIN:
|230823-Z-YI114-8272
|Filename:
|DOD_110774523
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airdropping into advanced airlift tactics, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
