Defensive maneuvers practiced by mobility aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, lands on Hubbard landing zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, August 22, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)