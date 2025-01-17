Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defensive maneuvers practiced by mobility aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, lands on Hubbard landing zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, August 22, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949970
    VIRIN: 230822-Z-YI114-3132
    Filename: DOD_110774499
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defensive maneuvers practiced by mobility aircraft, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130H Hercules
    Air Mobility Command
    combat landing
    ATAC
    Hubbard Landing Zone
    96th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download