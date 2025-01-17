Members of the 302nd Airlift Wing from the Fort Carson, Colorado, work along side Air National Guard members to fight wildfires in the Los Angeles area using C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems, or MAFFS, at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state, and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sergeant Chris Hibben)
Date Taken:
01.18.2025
Date Posted:
01.19.2025
Category:
B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949960
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-PS957-5003
|Filename:
|DOD_110774355
Length:
00:04:26
Location:
CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFRC Responds to the Pacific Palisades Fires, by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
