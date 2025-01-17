Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC Responds to the Pacific Palisades Fires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Members of the 302nd Airlift Wing from the Fort Carson, Colorado, work along side Air National Guard members to fight wildfires in the Los Angeles area using C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems, or MAFFS, at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state, and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sergeant Chris Hibben)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949960
    VIRIN: 210108-F-PS957-5003
    Filename: DOD_110774355
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Responds to the Pacific Palisades Fires, by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    MAFFS
    302d
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download