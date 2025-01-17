Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, conduct medical evacuation rehearsals ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 on the Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is held in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, building the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 02:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949948
    VIRIN: 250118-A-OV624-8738
    Filename: DOD_110774194
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US

    medevac
    Alaska
    Arctic
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels
    Black Hawk

