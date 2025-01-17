JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

Soldiers assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, conduct medical evacuation rehearsals ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 on the Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is held in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, building the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 02:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949948
|VIRIN:
|250118-A-OV624-8738
|Filename:
|DOD_110774194
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
