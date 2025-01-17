The DoD Maintenance Symposium brought together over 3,000 maintenance and sustainment professionals from across the services, industry, government agencies, academia, as well as our allies and partners, all in pursuit of advancing the sustainment enterprise to secure global competitive advantages.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949941
|VIRIN:
|241210-O-PL185-1114
|Filename:
|DOD_110774138
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 DoD Maintenance Symposium, by Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.