    2025 DoD Maintenance Symposium

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    The DoD Maintenance Symposium brought together over 3,000 maintenance and sustainment professionals from across the services, industry, government agencies, academia, as well as our allies and partners, all in pursuit of advancing the sustainment enterprise to secure global competitive advantages.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 17:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949941
    VIRIN: 241210-O-PL185-1114
    Filename: DOD_110774138
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Maintenance Symposium, by Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DoDMaintenanceSymposium #GlobalCompetitiveness #DefenseInnovation #Logistics

