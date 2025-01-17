Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Unity: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the USAF's Munitions Operations

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    Munitions posturing and movement are pivotal operations for the United States Air Force, providing commanders with credible options that uphold our national interests. The unwavering professionals at the Global Access Control Point, the 649th Munitions Squadron, and the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron collaborate seamlessly to ensure mission objectives are met with precision.

    Through their exceptional teamwork, clear communication, and unparalleled proficiency, these dedicated teams transform a colossal task into a well-orchestrated operation. A4L recently had the honor of catching up with these warriors. Watch our latest video to witness how these remarkable teams work together to make the seemingly impossible, possible.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 16:39
    VIRIN: 241209-O-PL185-3901
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Unity: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the USAF's Munitions Operations, by Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAF #Teamwork #MilitaryExcellence #NationalSecurity

