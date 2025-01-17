B-Roll: National Guard Troops Enjoy a Meal Together While Preparing to Support Upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from multiple states enjoy a meal together, Jan. 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949925
|VIRIN:
|250118-A-VY167-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110774044
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
