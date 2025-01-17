Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guardsmen newly trained handcrews support LA Wildfires

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California National Guard’s Task Force Mustang handcrews arrive at Rose Bowl Stadium’s Incident Command Post (ICP) in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025. TF Mustang consists of Cal Guard volunteers from across the state to become type II handcrews, specialized wildland firefighting crews that perform mop-up operations after a fire. Their duties include clearing debris, extinguishing hotspots, and reinforcing control lines.

    They will deploy to both the Palisades and Eaton fire areas in Los Angeles Count. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949916
    VIRIN: 250117-Z-OK333-2001
    Filename: DOD_110773932
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Army National Guard
    california army national guard
    hand crew
    LAWildfires25

