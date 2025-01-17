Cal Guardsmen newly trained handcrews support LA Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California National Guard’s Task Force Mustang handcrews arrive at Rose Bowl Stadium’s Incident Command Post (ICP) in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025. TF Mustang consists of Cal Guard volunteers from across the state to become type II handcrews, specialized wildland firefighting crews that perform mop-up operations after a fire. Their duties include clearing debris, extinguishing hotspots, and reinforcing control lines.



They will deploy to both the Palisades and Eaton fire areas in Los Angeles Count. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)