California National Guard’s Task Force Mustang handcrews arrive at Rose Bowl Stadium’s Incident Command Post (ICP) in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025. TF Mustang consists of Cal Guard volunteers from across the state to become type II handcrews, specialized wildland firefighting crews that perform mop-up operations after a fire. Their duties include clearing debris, extinguishing hotspots, and reinforcing control lines.
They will deploy to both the Palisades and Eaton fire areas in Los Angeles Count. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949916
|VIRIN:
|250117-Z-OK333-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110773932
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Cal Guardsmen newly trained handcrews support LA Wildfires, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
