    United States Senator visits Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers Preparing to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    United States Senator Markwayne Mullin for Oklahoma speaks to soldiers of the Oklahoma Army National Guard as they prepare for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    CG Information:
    Capt. Eric Langley
    Liaison Officer for the Oklahoma National Guard
    00:00-00:05

    Markwayne Mullin
    United States Senator for Oklahoma
    00:23-00:34

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 21:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949912
    VIRIN: 250117-A-OB588-4133
    Filename: DOD_110773865
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

