United States Senator visits Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers Preparing to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

United States Senator Markwayne Mullin for Oklahoma speaks to Soldiers of the Oklahoma Army National Guard as they prepare for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)



CG Information:

Capt. Eric Langley

Liaison Officer for the Oklahoma National Guard

00:00-00:05



Markwayne Mullin

United States Senator for Oklahoma

00:23-00:34