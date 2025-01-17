Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT Conducts Demolition Range at PTA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a demolition range during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949909
    VIRIN: 250115-M-MI096-3001
    PIN: 1111
    Filename: DOD_110773752
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT Conducts Demolition Range at PTA, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    PTA
    3d MarDiv
    FightNow
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download