    National College Football Championship Game – Sgt. Branch

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, enthusiastically deliver a shoutout to their favorite National College Football Championship teams, Notre Dame and Ohio State. This heartfelt message not only pays tribute to the teams they are rooting for but also reflects their deep passion for football. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949904
    VIRIN: 250115-A-PE084-1005
    Filename: DOD_110773717
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

