National College Football Championship Game – Sgt. Maj. Bennett

Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, enthusiastically deliver a shoutout to their favorite National College Football Championship teams, Notre Dame and Ohio State. This heartfelt message not only pays tribute to the teams they are rooting for but also reflects their deep passion for football. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|01.15.2025
|01.17.2025 19:57
|B-Roll
|949903
|250115-A-PE084-1004
|DOD_110773715
|00:00:07
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
