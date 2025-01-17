National College Football Championship Game – Cpl. Elliott

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, enthusiastically deliver a shoutout to their favorite National College Football Championship teams, Notre Dame and Ohio State. This heartfelt message not only pays tribute to the teams they are rooting for but also reflects their deep passion for football. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)