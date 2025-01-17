Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Idaho National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Arrive at Joint Base Andrews to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Idaho National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., to support the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949898
    VIRIN: 250117-Z-EZ983-2001
    Filename: DOD_110773691
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    NGPI60
    ProudtoSupport

