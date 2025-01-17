Soldiers and Airmen from the Idaho National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., to support the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949898
|VIRIN:
|250117-Z-EZ983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110773691
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Idaho National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Arrive at Joint Base Andrews to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.