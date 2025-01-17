Jim Matchin: A Sky Soldier and Jumpmaster Reflects on His Airborne Journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VICENZA, Italy — Jim Matchin never expected to attend airborne school. "I never thought I’d go to airborne school, and it surprised me that I actually did," he recalls. But his journey as a paratrooper in the 1970s became an indelible part of his life and career. Now, over 50 years later, he reflects on the evolution of airborne operations, the camaraderie of the past, and the changing face of military service.



"When I talk about what we did in 1971 to 1972 compared to today, most of the young jumpmasters today can’t relate. It would be like me in 1971 as a lieutenant talking to an infantry lieutenant from World War I. That’s 50 years. We’re talking 50 years," Matchin says.



The military and the airborne community have undergone significant transformations over time. One of the key differences Matchin notes is in rigging procedures. "In my day, me and my assistant jumpmaster did all of the rigging checks, and I wouldn’t allow anybody but my guys to rigger check because I’m responsible for all of these jumpers. Today, just to speed up the system, you’ve got four, five, six, seven jumpmasters doing rigger checks."



The path to becoming a jumpmaster was unexpected for Matchin. "When I went to jumpmaster school, I only had eight jumps. I was totally shocked that I was going to jumpmaster school. I had never even thought about that," he admits. Over time, he accumulated around 45 jumps, a testament to his commitment to airborne operations.



Matchin was present at a pivotal moment in airborne history. "We were talking about the first women to go through jump school—which happened in 1973. Well, I remember in 1974, I was in Chosen Company, and I was the XO of Chosen Company. I was asked to jumpmaster the first women to come out of jump school who went to a jump unit. The jump unit was the 101st Airborne, and they were riggers. I actually jumpmastered the first five women to be paratroopers."



Despite skepticism from his peers, Matchin had a clear response when they asked how the women performed. "So I went back to the company—they were waiting for me. And I was a lieutenant. They asked, ‘How did it go?’ And I said, ‘They’re better than you, and they smell better than you.’ And then they left me. They didn’t want to hear any more."



Recognition for his achievements and contributions to the airborne community came in many forms. "First of all, they wanted to see my graduation certificate from jumpmaster school—which I provided to them. Everything was cleared, and I was okay. So they actually made me a dog tag, typed it all up, had it ready for me, and then handed it to me. It was kind of a celebration, and I just hammered it in there [the log]. It was kind of cool."



For Matchin, service in the military was about more than just personal milestones—it was about the people he served with and those who never came home. "When I got here, the things that I did—Ranger School, being a senior jumper, being in Vietnam—all of these kinds of things meant something here. Each one of those young men who died in the 1960s—it impacted a family somewhere."



He also acknowledges how perceptions of Vietnam veterans have evolved, especially considering more recent conflicts. "Our soldiers who went to Iraq and Afghanistan changed the whole environment for us because then, all of a sudden, people would find out I was in Vietnam, and they wouldn’t know anything about it. But they would thank me for my service."



Matchin’s reflections capture not just the transformation of airborne operations but also the enduring spirit of the soldiers who have taken to the skies, past and present. His journey—from an unexpected entry into airborne school to helping pave the way for female paratroopers—highlights the resilience and dedication that define the airborne community. And for those who served alongside him, his story is one of duty, honor, and an unbreakable bond forged in the skies.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)