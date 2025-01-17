Echo Company Crucible

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Jan. 15, 2025, Echo Company recruits, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, faced the toughest Marine Corps boot camp test—the Crucible. Operating on minimal sleep and rations, they completed physically and mentally demanding challenges, proving their readiness to join the ranks of the U.S. Marines. Their hard work and sacrifice were rewarded with the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, marking the beginning of their Marine Corps journey. (Filmed by Brandon Williams for the Department of Defense)