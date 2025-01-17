Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Crucible

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    On Jan. 15, 2025, Echo Company recruits, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, faced the toughest Marine Corps boot camp test—the Crucible. Operating on minimal sleep and rations, they completed physically and mentally demanding challenges, proving their readiness to join the ranks of the U.S. Marines. Their hard work and sacrifice were rewarded with the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, marking the beginning of their Marine Corps journey. (Filmed by Brandon Williams for the Department of Defense)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 23:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949890
    VIRIN: 250115-M-CV144-2575
    Filename: DOD_110773552
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Crucible, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    echo company
    recruits
    crucible

