On Jan. 15, 2025, Echo Company recruits, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, faced the toughest Marine Corps boot camp test—the Crucible. Operating on minimal sleep and rations, they completed physically and mentally demanding challenges, proving their readiness to join the ranks of the U.S. Marines. Their hard work and sacrifice were rewarded with the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, marking the beginning of their Marine Corps journey. (Filmed by Brandon Williams for the Department of Defense)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 23:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949890
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-CV144-2575
|Filename:
|DOD_110773552
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Crucible, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
