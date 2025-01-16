Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Conduct Close-Quarter Battle Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron conduct a close quarter battle training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2024. Training with realistic scenarios enable Airmen to put knowledge into action, improving their ability to appropriately respond to any situation where close quarter battle may be necessary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 16:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Conduct Close-Quarter Battle Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    SF
    4th Security Forces Squadron

