Airmen Conduct Close-Quarter Battle Training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron conduct a close quarter battle training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2024. Training with realistic scenarios enable Airmen to put knowledge into action, improving their ability to appropriately respond to any situation where close quarter battle may be necessary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|01.17.2025
|01.17.2025 16:33
|Package
|949885
|250117-D-AR128-6805
|DOD_110773525
|00:02:15
|US
|0
|0
