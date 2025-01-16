Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Guardsmen Support Hurricane Relief Mission

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment deploy to North Carolina to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in October 2024. National Guard units from 17 states responded to areas impacted by the storm and took part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Location: US

    north carolina
    Ohio National Guard
    disaster response
    National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

