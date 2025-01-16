Ohio Guardsmen Support Hurricane Relief Mission

Soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment deploy to North Carolina to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in October 2024. National Guard units from 17 states responded to areas impacted by the storm and took part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
