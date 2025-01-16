SECAF 26 Frank Kendall Legacy Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Frank Kendall, who was sworn in as the 26th secretary in July 2021, played a pivotal role in shaping the Air Force and Space Force of the future.

During his time in office, Kendall prioritized the need to reoptimize for Great Power Competition to meet the pacing challenge.



As he leaves office, Kendall expressed confidence in the Air Force and Space Force’s ability to continue adapting and evolving in response to changing circumstances.