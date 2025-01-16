Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF 26 Frank Kendall Legacy Interview

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Juan Femath, Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis Roberts, Tenelle Marshall, Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak, Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec, Tech. Sgt. Joel Pfiester, Tsuyoshi Shinzato and Tech. Sgt. Lance Valencia

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Frank Kendall, who was sworn in as the 26th secretary in July 2021, played a pivotal role in shaping the Air Force and Space Force of the future.
    During his time in office, Kendall prioritized the need to reoptimize for Great Power Competition to meet the pacing challenge.

    As he leaves office, Kendall expressed confidence in the Air Force and Space Force’s ability to continue adapting and evolving in response to changing circumstances.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 15:53
    Location: US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Airmen
    SECAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Kendall

