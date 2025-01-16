Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan Advances Alliance, Sustains Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. servicemembers stand beside their Japanese Self Defense Forces in defending the region from adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949869
    VIRIN: 250117-D-AR128-2979
    Filename: DOD_110773367
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan Advances Alliance, Sustains Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    readiness
    ready
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download