F-35 Test Force Conducts Trials Aboard Japanese Destroyer

The F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (Pax ITF) executed developmental test aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) during sea trials in October and November 2024 in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949868
|VIRIN:
|250117-D-AR128-6934
|Filename:
|DOD_110773359
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
