    Nevada Air National Guard supports L.A. wildfire response with aerial firefighting capabilities

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matt Schwegel, a C-130 Hercules pilot with the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, describes the National Guard's Modular Airborne Firefighting System mission used for aerial firefighting in support of the L.A. wildfires.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949854
    VIRIN: 250114-A-TA175-7234
    Filename: DOD_110773265
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    California National Guard
    wildfires
    CalGuard
    LAWildfires25

