U.S. Airmen with the 61st Airlift Squadron, out of Little Rock Air Force Base, perform a combat offload method C to remove training pallets out of a C-130J Hercules aircraft, while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course, at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, April 19, 2023. Combat offload method C procedures enable a controlled offload of single or multiple pallets with minimal taxiway space and no external equipment or support required. Since 1983 the AATTC, based in St. Joseph Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949845
|VIRIN:
|230419-Z-YI114-8184
|Filename:
|DOD_110773152
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrews practice combat offload method C, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.