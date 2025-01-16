Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AATTC instructor teach aircrew to effectively mission plan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force instructors with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, work with students from the 61st Airlift Squadron out of Little Rock Air Force Base, during mission planning of a training flight, while they attend the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949844
    VIRIN: 230419-Z-YI114-7659
    Filename: DOD_110773150
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AATTC instructor teach aircrew to effectively mission plan, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    61st Airlift Squadron
    Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
    ready room
    AATTC
    Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course
    ATAC 202305D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download