AATTC instructor teach aircrew to effectively mission plan

U.S. Air Force instructors with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, work with students from the 61st Airlift Squadron out of Little Rock Air Force Base, during mission planning of a training flight, while they attend the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)