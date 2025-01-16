Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of California Army National Guard providing security at L.A. wildfires

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The California Army National Guard's Task Force 49, comprised of the 49th Military Police Brigade and other units, are the main Guard effort supporting local law enforcement officials during the Los Angeles wildfire response efforts. Their missions includes providing traffic control and security patrols as local and state officials ensure the areas are safe for residents to return.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949831
    VIRIN: 250116-A-TA175-2238
    Filename: DOD_110772923
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, B-Roll of California Army National Guard providing security at L.A. wildfires, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    wildfires
    CalGuard
    LAWildfires25

