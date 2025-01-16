Civilian and military personnel, along with their families, joined MCCS Barstow for a 80's themed family night at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, January 16. The evening was enriched with live music, a variety of food and beverages, games, and an array of throwback costumes, including pets.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949829
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-XD809-9681
|Filename:
|DOD_110772920
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCCS 80's Family Night 2025, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
