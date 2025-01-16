Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS 80's Family Night 2025

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Civilian and military personnel, along with their families, joined MCCS Barstow for a 80's themed family night at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, January 16. The evening was enriched with live music, a variety of food and beverages, games, and an array of throwback costumes, including pets.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949829
    VIRIN: 250116-M-XD809-9681
    Filename: DOD_110772920
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS 80's Family Night 2025, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #80s

