MCCS 80's Family Night 2025

Civilian and military personnel, along with their families, joined MCCS Barstow for a 80's themed family night at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, January 16. The evening was enriched with live music, a variety of food and beverages, games, and an array of throwback costumes, including pets.