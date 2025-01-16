Space Launch Delta 45 supported this Rapid Response Trailblazer launch, ensuring the successful deployment of the GPS III Space Vehicle-07 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, from Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Dec. 16, 2024. The mission demonstrated SLD 45's critical role in accelerating launch operations to meet urgent warfighter needs and highlighted the collaboration and responsiveness of SLD 45 in managing launch operations under a compressed timeline. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949827
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-BF973-2411
|Filename:
|DOD_110772912
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SLD 45 supports Rapid Response Trailblazer launch for GPS III deployment, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.