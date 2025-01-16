Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 45 supports Rapid Response Trailblazer launch for GPS III deployment

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Space Launch Delta 45 supported this Rapid Response Trailblazer launch, ensuring the successful deployment of the GPS III Space Vehicle-07 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, from Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Dec. 16, 2024. The mission demonstrated SLD 45's critical role in accelerating launch operations to meet urgent warfighter needs and highlighted the collaboration and responsiveness of SLD 45 in managing launch operations under a compressed timeline. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949827
    VIRIN: 240116-F-BF973-2411
    Filename: DOD_110772912
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 45 supports Rapid Response Trailblazer launch for GPS III deployment, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    space launch
    RRT
    GPS III
    SLD 45
    NSSL
    Rapid Response Trailblazer launch

