California Army National Guard provides security at L.A. wildfire sites

The California Army National Guard's Task Force 49, comprised of the 49th Military Police Brigade and other units, are the main Guard effort supporting local law enforcement officials during the Los Angeles wildfire response efforts. Their missions includes providing traffic control and security patrols as local and state officials ensure the areas are safe for residents to return.