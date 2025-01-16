The California Army National Guard's Task Force 49, comprised of the 49th Military Police Brigade and other units, are the main Guard effort supporting local law enforcement officials during the Los Angeles wildfire response efforts. Their missions includes providing traffic control and security patrols as local and state officials ensure the areas are safe for residents to return.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 10:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949824
|VIRIN:
|250117-A-TA175-5907
|Filename:
|DOD_110772885
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, California Army National Guard provides security at L.A. wildfire sites, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.