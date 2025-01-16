Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Glenn launches from Space Launch Complex 36

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A New Glenn rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 16, 2025. The New Glenn rocket was the first rocket to launch from SLC-36 in 20 years. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949823
    VIRIN: 250116-X-BF973-1001
    Filename: DOD_110772884
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    Blue Origin
    Space Force
    CCSFS
    New Glenn
    NG-1

