New Glenn launches from Space Launch Complex 36

A New Glenn rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 16, 2025. The New Glenn rocket was the first rocket to launch from SLC-36 in 20 years. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
