Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What's it like to fly an MQ-9?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Capt. Joseph Taylor, 482d ATKS MQ-9 pilot, and Senior Airman Alex Kulaga, 482d ATKS MQ-9 sensor operator, discuss their unique roles, teamwork and the thrill of operating the MQ-9 Reaper. The 482d is part of the 25th Attack Group located at Shaw Air Force Base, a geographically separated unit from the 432d Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949821
    VIRIN: 250106-D-AR128-7772
    Filename: DOD_110772869
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's it like to fly an MQ-9?, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    MQ-9
    aviation
    RPA
    482

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download