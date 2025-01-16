What's it like to fly an MQ-9?

Capt. Joseph Taylor, 482d ATKS MQ-9 pilot, and Senior Airman Alex Kulaga, 482d ATKS MQ-9 sensor operator, discuss their unique roles, teamwork and the thrill of operating the MQ-9 Reaper. The 482d is part of the 25th Attack Group located at Shaw Air Force Base, a geographically separated unit from the 432d Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
