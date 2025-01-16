What's it like to fly an MQ-9?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Joseph Taylor, 482d ATKS MQ-9 pilot, and Senior Airman Alex Kulaga, 482d ATKS MQ-9 sensor operator, discuss their unique roles, teamwork and the thrill of operating the MQ-9 Reaper. The 482d is part of the 25th Attack Group located at Shaw Air Force Base, a geographically separated unit from the 432d Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)