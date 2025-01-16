Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighter Continue Debris Removal and Search Efforts for LA County Wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Malibu, CA. (Jan. 16, 2025) - California Urban Search and Rescue conducting searches while California Fire clears out debris.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949820
    VIRIN: 250116-O-JQ168-3711
    Filename: DOD_110772868
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Continue Debris Removal and Search Efforts for LA County Wildfires, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster
    DEBRIS CLEANUP
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    LAWildfires25
    Wildfire 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download