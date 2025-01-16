Raider Brigade Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division board their flight as they prepare for their second European rotation since 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield, Jan. 16, 2025. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1st ABCT) has been at the forefront of the U.S Army's "Transforming in Contact" (TiC) initiative which focuses on rapidly integrating new technologies and organizational structure to enhance battlefield adaptability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Henry Benson)