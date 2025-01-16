U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division board their flight as they prepare for their second European rotation since 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield, Jan. 16, 2025. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1st ABCT) has been at the forefront of the U.S Army's "Transforming in Contact" (TiC) initiative which focuses on rapidly integrating new technologies and organizational structure to enhance battlefield adaptability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Henry Benson)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949814
|VIRIN:
|250116-A-LC133-4785
|Filename:
|DOD_110772707
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Raider Brigade Deployment, by PFC Henry Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.