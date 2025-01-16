A social media reel created to highlight U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division during various training events Jan. 15, 2025. Marines with 1st Marine Division maintain their combat readiness by training for any situation, be it in the air, on land, or on sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin) (This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Nasty Grid composed by Pink Pony/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com)
|01.15.2025
|01.16.2025 21:43
|Package
|949804
|250115-M-EJ587-1001
|DOD_110772411
|00:00:21
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Reel: 1st MARDIV demonstrates warfighting capability, by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
