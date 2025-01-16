Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: 1st MARDIV demonstrates warfighting capability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    1st Marine Division

    A social media reel created to highlight U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division during various training events Jan. 15, 2025. Marines with 1st Marine Division maintain their combat readiness by training for any situation, be it in the air, on land, or on sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin) (This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Nasty Grid composed by Pink Pony/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 21:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949804
    VIRIN: 250115-M-EJ587-1001
    Filename: DOD_110772411
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: 1st MARDIV demonstrates warfighting capability, by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, Marines, I MEF, Training, USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download