    B-Roll: 15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini, Cpl. Peyton Kahle and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini, Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949803
    VIRIN: 250116-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_110772410
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Tradition
    15th MEU
    I MEF
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Change of Command
    usmcnews

