The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini, Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949803
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-AS577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110772410
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment, by Cpl Luis Agostini, Cpl Peyton Kahle and LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
