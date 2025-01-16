U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force have conducted a multitude of exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific throughout 2024. III MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations across the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 19:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949796
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110772295
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Highlight, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.