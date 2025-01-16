Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Highlight

    CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force have conducted a multitude of exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific throughout 2024. III MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations across the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 19:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949796
    VIRIN: 250116-M-LP807-1001
    Filename: DOD_110772295
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, US

    Japan
    MARFORPAC
    IIIMEF
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

