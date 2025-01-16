Two C-130H aircraft assigned to the 189th AW conduct landing operations on a dirt landing strip at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, on August 8, 2024. The training simulates landing the aircraft in remote locations where an airfield is not available. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949793
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-IL406-1890
|Filename:
|DOD_110772166
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 189th Conducts Landings on Dirt, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
