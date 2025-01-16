Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th Conducts Landings on Dirt

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Two C-130H aircraft assigned to the 189th AW conduct landing operations on a dirt landing strip at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, on August 8, 2024. The training simulates landing the aircraft in remote locations where an airfield is not available. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949793
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-IL406-1890
    Filename: DOD_110772166
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C130H
    C130 Hercules
    dirt airstrip

