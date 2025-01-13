The 62d Airlift Wing, known as “America’s Airlift Wing”, projects global air mobility out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Throughout 2024, the 62d AW supported exercises and operations in Ukraine, the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and various other locations. Team McChord delivers on the Wing’s priorities in providing prime nuclear airlift forces, preparing the Wing to win, developing ready Airmen and families and executing today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949775
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-SK889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110771980
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team McChord reflects on 2024 achievements, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS
