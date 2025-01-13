Team McChord reflects on 2024 achievements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 62d Airlift Wing, known as “America’s Airlift Wing”, projects global air mobility out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Throughout 2024, the 62d AW supported exercises and operations in Ukraine, the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and various other locations. Team McChord delivers on the Wing’s priorities in providing prime nuclear airlift forces, preparing the Wing to win, developing ready Airmen and families and executing today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)