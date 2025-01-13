Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord reflects on 2024 achievements

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    The 62d Airlift Wing, known as “America’s Airlift Wing”, projects global air mobility out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Throughout 2024, the 62d AW supported exercises and operations in Ukraine, the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and various other locations. Team McChord delivers on the Wing’s priorities in providing prime nuclear airlift forces, preparing the Wing to win, developing ready Airmen and families and executing today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Air Mobility Command
    jblm
    Team McChord
    U.S. Air Force

