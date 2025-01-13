Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., host an Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of President Joe Biden at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 16, 2025. Vice President Kamala Harris is also in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 17:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|949771
|Filename:
|DOD_110771952
|Length:
|01:43:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Austin, Brown Honor Biden at Armed Forces Farewell Tribute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.